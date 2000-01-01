Six people were killed, eight injured and 20 feared trapped when a cold-storage facility collapsed in the Kanpur’s Shivrajpur area after a gas leak triggered an explosion.
According to SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar, the gas leak started at the Katiyar Cold Storage in the afternoon.
Five seriously injured labourers, rescued between 4pm and 6pm, were brought dead, chief medical officer Ramayan Prasad said.
“So far, teams have rescued 13 people. Our focus is on getting out others safely,” Kanpur district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.