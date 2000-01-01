India fast-tracks Kashmir hydro projects that could affect Pakistan water supplies

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. The Indian government is to fast track massive hydropower projects in the region. Photograph: Farooq Khan/EPA

India has fast-tracked hydropower projects worth $15bn in Kashmir in recent months, three federal and state officials said, ignoring warnings from Islamabad that power stations on rivers flowing into Pakistan will disrupt water supplies.

The swift approval of projects that had languished for years came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested last year that sharing the waterways could be conditional on Pakistan clamping down on anti-India militants that New Delhi says it shelters.

Holi festival: Delhi women forced into lockdown amid sexual harassment fears

Holi festival: Delhi women forced into lockdown amid sexual harassment fears

As India’s raucous spring festival of Holi approached this year, a memo circulated among two women’s dormitories at the University of Delhi.

Undergraduate women would be locked inside the student halls from 9pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday, it read – well after most Indians had finished smearing each other in dye, dancing or drinking from cups of bhang lassi, a milky cannabis-based concoction.

6 dead, 20 trapped in collapsed building in Kanpur, rescue efforts underway

Rescue operations underway at Shivrajpur area in Kanpur where a gas leak led to an explosion, levelling a cold storage building on March 15, 2017.

Six people were killed, eight injured and 20 feared trapped when a cold-storage facility collapsed in the Kanpur’s Shivrajpur area after a gas leak triggered an explosion.

According to SP (Rural) Rajesh Kumar, the gas leak started at the Katiyar Cold Storage in the afternoon.

Five seriously injured labourers, rescued between 4pm and 6pm, were brought dead, chief medical officer Ramayan Prasad said.

“So far, teams have rescued 13 people. Our focus is on getting out others safely,” Kanpur district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

Raichur girl scares the daylights out of eve-teaser

Raichur girl scares the daylights out of eve-teaser

An incident that is sure to have taught an eve teaser a lesson he is not going to forget in a hurry has emerged from Chikkaberagi village of Raichur district when a girl used a knife to put an end to his harassment.
Anupriya, the girl from Chikkaberagi, who travels to Sindhanur every day for her studies, was fed up with the eve teaser identified as Devaraju, a resident of Thuruvihala village, who had been following and tormenting her for over six months.

Subscribe to